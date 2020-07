Share:

ISLAMABAD - Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan MATSUDA Kuninori, yesterday welcomed the announcement that Pakistan was resuming its polio vaccination campaign on July 20 after a four-month suspension due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

As a total of 58 polio cases have been reported in Pakistan as of July 20 in the current year, Japan welcomes Pakistan’s initiative to eradicate polio in Pakistan including the first round of the resumed campaign which will cover Faisalabad, Attock, SW, Karachi and Quetta.