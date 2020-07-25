KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has submitted a report to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on the ‘irregularities’ of Karachi Electric (K-E), JI Karachi Ameer, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said here on Friday.
JI, in its report to NEPRA, has claimed that K-E did not restructure its power generation, distribution and transmission network after becoming a private entity 15 years back.
“The entity intentionally slowed down power generation capacity in order to increase its revenue by curtailing furnace oil and natural gas consumption costs,” the report reads. It is also pointed out that the Sui Southern Gas Company had increased the gas supply to 150 -290 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd), including 75-100 mmcfd Liquefied Natural Gas. “But K-E, on one pretext or the other, has been consistently complaining about fuel and gas shortages. On the other hand Petroleum Division is also providing 80 percent of Residual Fuel Oil production to K-E power plants,” the report adds. “In addition, the federal government is supplying 800 megawatts of electricity to the K-E per day through National Transmission and Distribution Company (NTDC) and is willing to increase supply 500 megawatts more, but the dilapidated transmission and distribution system does not bear this additional load. On the contrary, K-E only depends on 650 megawatts of power supply from NTDC besides generating meager generation through it power plants,” it informs. JI report further added that K-E had closed down one of Bin Qasim plants in the garb of a technical fault.