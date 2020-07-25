Share:

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has submitted a report to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on the ‘ir­regularities’ of Karachi Electric (K-E), JI Karachi Ameer, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said here on Friday.

JI, in its report to NEPRA, has claimed that K-E did not re­structure its power generation, distribution and transmis­sion network after becoming a private entity 15 years back.

“The entity intentionally slowed down power generation capacity in order to increase its revenue by curtailing fur­nace oil and natural gas consumption costs,” the report reads. It is also pointed out that the Sui Southern Gas Company had increased the gas supply to 150 -290 mil­lion cubic feet per day (mmcfd), including 75-100 mmcfd Liquefied Natural Gas. “But K-E, on one pretext or the other, has been consistently complaining about fuel and gas shortages. On the other hand Petroleum Division is also providing 80 percent of Residual Fuel Oil produc­tion to K-E power plants,” the report adds. “In addition, the federal government is supplying 800 megawatts of electricity to the K-E per day through National Transmis­sion and Distribution Company (NTDC) and is willing to increase supply 500 megawatts more, but the dilapidat­ed transmission and distribution system does not bear this additional load. On the contrary, K-E only depends on 650 megawatts of power supply from NTDC besides generating meager generation through it power plants,” it informs. JI report further added that K-E had closed down one of Bin Qasim plants in the garb of a technical fault.