KANDHKOT - Kashmore police has finalised a three-day comprehensive security plan for the upcoming Eidul Azha. According to a press release issued here from the SSP office, the plan was given finishing touches at a meeting, chaired by Kashmore Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Syed Asad Raza Shah here on Friday. The meeting was attended by all concerned police officials, DSPs, SHOs, sub-inspectors, ASIs, staff from DIB and control room.
According to the plan, 2,052 police personnel, five DSPs, 30 inspectors, 169 ASIs, 240 head constables and 1,523 PCs would perform their duties in their respective areas. The plan states that more police pickets would be set up around several places of worship, Eidgahs and markets, particularly at the entry and exit points of the city.