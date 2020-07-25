Share:

KANDHKOT - Kashmore police has finalised a three-day comprehensive secu­rity plan for the upcoming Eidul Azha. According to a press release issued here from the SSP office, the plan was given finishing touches at a meeting, chaired by Kashmore Senior Super­intendent of Police (SSP) Syed Asad Raza Shah here on Friday. The meeting was attended by all concerned police officials, DSPs, SHOs, sub-inspectors, ASIs, staff from DIB and control room.

According to the plan, 2,052 police personnel, five DSPs, 30 inspectors, 169 ASIs, 240 head constables and 1,523 PCs would per­form their duties in their respective areas. The plan states that more po­lice pickets would be set up around several places of worship, Eidgahs and markets, particularly at the entry and exit points of the city.