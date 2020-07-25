Share:

Peshawar-Graduation ceremony for the completion of the 27th Senior Management Course was held at the National Institute of Management (NIM), Peshawar, yesterday.

The senior management course is mandatory for officers serving in grade-19 for their promotion to grade-20. In the 27th Senior Management Course, 38 officers from various groups of civil services of the centre, provincial management service and ex cadre underwent training for five months.

The participants were addressed by the Director General of the National Institute of Management, Peshawar, Farah Hamid.

In the key note address, the Director General urged the participants to serve the public with highest standards of integrity, sense of responsibility and justice in accordance with the constitution, law and rules.

She congratulated the participants on successful completion of their training course.

Earlier, Chief Instructor of the Senior Management Wing Dr. Shah Khan presented the course report highlighting the objectives of the course and various training activities.