KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday said that the Sindh government was fully aware of the plight of marriage hall owners and working class during the coronavirus. He said that the coronavirus in the country had adversely affected all sectors and walks of life, said a communique here.

A final decision would be made soon regarding the removal of ban on marriages in Banquets.

These views were expressed by Nasir Hussain Shah during a meeting with a delegation of wedding hall owners. The provincial minister said that the economic situation in the country had been badly affected by the coronavirus. The Sindh government has taken tough decisions to protect human lives by keeping a stone on its heart.

Nasir Hussain Shah said that Sindh Chief Minister held several meetings in this regard and under SOPs, all business classes would be allowed to operate soon.

He appealed to the people to follow SOPs at all costs and maintain social distance restrictions.

