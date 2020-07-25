Share:

LAHORE - Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) removed illegal sales points of sacrificial animals in urban areas of the city on Friday. The MCL staff inspected different zones of the provincial capital and removed four sale points in Samanabad zone, four in Data Ganj Bakhsh zone, three in Nishtar zone, one in Allama Iqbal zone, four in Shalamar zone, two in Wahga zone, four in Ravi zone and four in Aziz Bhatti zone. The authorities imposed fine on the violators and also impounded around 32 sacrificial animals.