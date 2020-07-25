Share:

ISLAMABAD - Mireille Zieseniss has taken charge as the new spokesperson for the United States embassy In Pakistan.

The US embassy made the announcement yesterday saying Mireille Zieseniss had started her new job effective July 22.

“In that role she will also facilitate media interviews, press briefings, and other activities with the Ambassador, Embassy officers, and visiting U.S. government officials,” the statement said.

She succeeds Joe Wierichs, who completed his tenure in Islamabad.

“Zieseniss comes to Embassy Islamabad following postings as the Deputy Public Affairs Officer at the US Mission to the United Nations in Geneva, Director of the US State Department’s Regional Media Hub in Brussels, and other diplomatic assignments in Afghanistan, Costa Rica, the Philippines, and Washington, DC. She began her State Department career in 2006,” the embassy said.

Zieseniss holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri and a Master’s Degree in Sociology from the University of Florida.

“Prior to joining the State Department, she worked as an analyst for the US Commision on Civil Rights, where she worked to promote voting rights, indigenous rights, and equal education and employment opportunity. She is originally from Miami, Florida,” said the statement.