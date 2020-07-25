Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly’s (NA) Standing Committee on Law and justice on Friday referred the National Accountability (Second Amendment) bill 2019( ordinance no XXVII of 2019) to the parliamentary committee.

The meeting was held under chairmanship of Riaz Fatyana and attended by MNAs/Mover including Atta Ullah, Lal Chand, Muhammad Sana Ullah khan Masti Khel, Muhammad Ihsan Ullah Tiwana, Ms Shunila Ruth, Usman Ibrahim, Saad Waseem, Nafeesa Shah and Syed Naveed Qamar.

The committee unanimously confirmed the minutes of its previous meeting held on July 9. Similarly the committee considered “The National Accountability (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019(Ordinance No XXVII of 2019). It was discussed that a Parliamentary committee has been constituted by the speaker National Assembly in this regard, however the committee unanimously referred such matter to the concerned committee.