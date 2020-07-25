Share:

LAHORE - Responding to a statement of the National Accountability Bureau, a spokesperson for Chaudhry’s of Gujrat Friday said the institution of NAB was being used for political engineering.

"Old cases against us are being repeatedly reopened and closed", the spokesman said in a statement. The spokesman asked that if the re-hearing of the 20-year-old case was not political engineering then what it was. He maintained that the filer of application was unknown and reasons for reopening this matter were also not known.

He wondered why the media trial of Chaudhrys was being conducted while the case was now in the court. The spokesman further said that NAB in its reply had not been able to disclose any assets of Chaudhrys which were beyond their known sources of income.

"There is no mention in NAB's reply about any corruption, kickbacks, misappropriation or misuse of powers." He mentioned that NAB had itself closed the case of securing loans and getting these written off and it had also accepted that Chaudhrys had not secured any wrong loan nor did they get any loan written off. "But these very cases are being repeatedly closed and reopened occasionally for political engineering", he concluded.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League (Q) MNA Chaudhry Moonis Elahi called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and reaffirmed his party's support to the PTI government. According to a handout issued by Governor House, Chaudhry Moonis Elahi met with Governor Punjab along with his delegation at Governor House, Lahore on Friday.

Matters regarding the current political scenario and the prevailing situation in the country came under discussion during this meeting.

Both the leaders agreed to work together for strengthening the relations between the PTI and the PML Q.

"As allies, we are standing by the government and we are supporting PTI in the federation as well as Punjab. We are working with the government to resolve public issues and we will soon liberate our people from the clutches of inflation and poverty", Chaudhry Moonis Elahi was quoted as saying in the press statement. Moonis also said that PML-Q believed in providing relief to the public.

On this occasion, Governor Punjab said that the government and its allies were on the same page.

Governor Punjab said that the oppositions’ effort to disrupt the alliance between the two parties will never be successful. He said the Government was moving forward with allies and PMLQ was fully supporting the incumbent government in all matters.

"Our allies have confidence in Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar. We are dealing with current challenges being faced by Pakistan with the support of our allies and it is the result of our successful policies that Pakistan’s image has improved globally", Ch Sarwar was quoted as having said during this meeting.

The Governor further stated that the PTI government was determined to strengthen the national institutions to set the country on the path of development and prosperity. "We are utilising all resources for public welfare and mitigating poverty by providing employment opportunities", he said

Talking about the coronavirus situation on Eidul Azha, he urged the public to follow government SOPs. He urged that there should be no negligence in the observation of safety protocols against Corona if we want to defeat this deadly virus soon.