World Health Organization has urged people everywhere to play a part in preventing further spread of coronavirus as global cases have surpassed 15 million, with nearly 620,000 deaths.

Speaking in Geneva, WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that most cases are in just 10 countries and we are asking everyone to treat the decisions about where they go, what they do, and who they meet with.

He said COVID-19 disrupted the lives of billions across the globe and it is understandable that people want to get on with their lives. But we will not be going back to the old normal.

The pandemic has already changed the way we live our lives.