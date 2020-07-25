Share:

Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak says Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Italy and wanted to further enhance defence collaboration in different fields.

Talking to Ambassador of Italy Andreas Ferrarese in Islamabad, he appreciated the role, contribution and sacrifices of Italy in Afghanistan and emphasised the need to enhance defence collaboration between Islamabad and Rome.

The minister said that exchanged military training could be mutually beneficial between the two states. He also conveyed gratitude for facilitating provision of military equipment to Pakistan Air Force.