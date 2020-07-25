Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has stated that India made full efforts to push Pakistan into FATF Black list but Pakistan managed to frustrate these efforts through effective and vibrant diplomatic engagements.

Talking to media persons in Multan on Saturday, he said Pakistan has prepared eight legislative bills to remove itself of the FATF grey list.

Shah Mehmood said that effective legislation is needed to get free from grey list of FATF and to get include in white list. He said that India is committing brutalities in Occupied Kashmir and International Community should take notice of Indian aggression in the Valley.