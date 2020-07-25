Share:

The Pakistan Railways (PR) has chosen to run four extra trains amid Eid-ul-Azha occasions to encourage passengers.

According to subtle elements, last endorsement will be given by Government Minister for PR Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.It has encourage been learnt that as it were 60 percent seats will be saved within the trains taking after the corona virus standard working methods (SOP's).

It is germane here to specify that the Pakistan Railways has not however completely continued its prepare operation due to the COVID-19 widespread.