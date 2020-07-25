Share:

Rawalpindi-Police have arrested 20 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered hashish and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Friday.

According to him, following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers.

Aabpara police arrested accused Shamsher and recovered 650 gram hashish from him. Bhara Kahu police recovered two 30 bore pistols from the possession of accused Ubaid Akber and Abdullah.

Bani Gala police arrested Farhat and Jawad and recovered one 44 bore gun and one 30 bore pistol from their possession. Noon police arrested accused Qamer Islam and recovered one 9mm Pistol from him.

Sihala police arrested three accused Zain-Ul-Abdeen, Yasir and Talal and recovered one 12 bore gun and two 30 bore pistol from their possession.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further legal action is underway against them.

During special checking in the whole city, police nabbed 11 proclaimed offenders wanted to police in crime cases of heinous nature.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

Meanwhile, Khanna Police arrested two gangsters and recovered snatched vehicle, mobile phones, cash, motorbike and weapons from their possession, he added.

According to him, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminal elements. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

As per directions, SP (Rural Zone) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted special team under supervision of ASP Muhammad Usman Tipu including SHO Khanna police station Inspector Mirza Muhammad Gulfraz along with other officials to ensure arrest of those committing crime in the area. This team arrested two dacoits of a gang identified as Muzamil Shah and Wali Khan. Police has also recovered snatched vehicle, mobiles phones, cash, motorbike and weapons along with ammunition from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in several incidents of dacoities and snatching valuables at gun pint in twin cities. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway from them.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG Operations Waqar Ud Din Syed have appreciated overall performance of Khanna Police and announced commendation certificates along with cash rewards for policemen who arrested these gangsters.