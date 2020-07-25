Share:

Rawalpindi-Police on Friday booked PML-N’s former MNA Haji Pervaiz along with five active members of powerful land mafia for their alleged involvement in the murder of a man over land dispute in Adyala Village.

A case was registered with Police Station (PS) Saddar Bairooni under sections 302/34/109 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against PML-N Haji Pervaiz, Maryam Villas owners-cum-notorious land grabbers Chaudhry Amir, Chaudhry Shehzad and three unknown persons on complaint of Ex-Serviceman Abdul Rashid, the father of deceased Naheem.

However, no arrest was made by the police so far despite the fact the accused killers are roaming freely without obtaining pre arrest bails from a court of law.

According to the contents of First Information Report (FIR), the applicant Abdul Rashid, resident of Adyala Village, told police that he purchased 3 kanals of land from Haji Pervaiz and built a house a year and a half ago. He stated on the day of incident, his two sons Abdul Rahim and Muhammad Nahim was travelling to their work place when four men including Chaudhry Shehzad riding in two cars and having weapons in hands intercepted them. “Chaudhry Sheraz shouted at Nahim to evacuate their house as he along with his brother Chaudhry Amir had purchased land from Haji Pervaiz and wanted to level the land for building a housing society,” the complainant mentioned. He said Chaudhry Shehzad first resorted to aerial firing to scare his two sons and later shot and injured Nahim. He told police he and his son Abdul Rahim were also tortured by the armed men who later fled from the scene. He alleged that the goons launched armed attack on them on behest of Chaudhry Amir and Haji Pervaiz. The complainant asked police to register case against the accused and to arrest them.

SHO Saddar Bairooni when contacted, said police have launched man hunt for the fleeing accused after filing a case under murder charges against them.

He said several police teams have been constituted by the Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Zia Uddin tasking them to apprehend the killers. “We have raided three possible hideouts of the accused but they could not be found there,” SHO said. He hoped the accused will be arrested soon.