Islamabad-President Arif Alvi has appreciated the role of Federal Ombudsman Secretariat for Protection against Harassment (FOSPAH) in provision of speedy and cheaper justice to masses.

While talking to Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment Kashmala Tariq here on Friday, the president emphasized for awareness campaigns through print and digital media to sensitize the people on the ombudsman’s role for quick resolution of complaints.

The ombudsman briefed the president about the institution’s role in creating a harassment-free working environment which had disposed of 93 percent of the registered cases.

She said that the ombudsman had created awareness by holding seminars and press conferences that had led to increase in the registration of cases.

She said that women represented over 50 percent of Pakistan’s population and they needed to be provided safe working environment.

The Federal Ombudsman Secretariat for Protection Against Harassment is an autonomous quasi-judicial statutory body working for the protection against harassment at workplace. It aims at creating harassment-free working environment.

Recently, the government has empowered FOSPAH, under the “Enforcement of Women’s Property Rights Act, 2020”, allowing it to decide cases related to inheritance of women.