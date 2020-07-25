KARACHI - MQM-P and PTI on Friday opposed a move to appoint brother of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, as deputy commissioner of the District Central in Karachi calling it a political move.
“Zia-ur-Rehman, an officer of Provincial Management Service (PMS) (85-19) of Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, presently at the disposal of Government of Sindh is posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Collector / Deputy Commissioner, Central, Karachi, vice Mr. Farhan Shell Khan, an officer of Ex-PCS (85-19),” read the notification issued on Thursday.
“Why a person from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province replaced a competent official in the District Central of the city?” asked MQM-P provincial lawmaker Khawaja Izhar ul Hassan, who termed the move as illegal and unconstitutional.
Both leaders blamed the Sindh government for once again attacking the rights of urban Sindh in the guise of 18th amendment.
Soon after the appointment was made public, the PTI leadership slammed the PPP government in Sindh and Fazlur Rehman and termed the move as a ”tactic” to make the upcoming All Parties Conference successful.
Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur said that Rehman was appointed against merit and without passing the required examination.
”Under which law has he been brought into civil services,” he asked, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan was running the assembly without diesel.Senior MQM-P leader Khawaja Izharul Hasan said they rejected the appointment of an officer from KP in Karachi. “More than 100,000 jobs were given on fake domiciles. The DC is appointed without the Federal Government’s notification.” He said that the PPP would once again try to give justification for the appointment citing powers under 18th amendment. “They [PPP] consider Karachi as their inherited place,” said the MQM-P leader.Responding to the criticism, Information Minister Sindh Nasir Hussain Shah said: “it is not a crime to be Maulana Fazl’s brother”.
”Zia-ur-Rehman has held administrative positions in KP, he said, adding that the appointment was an administrative matter.Moreover, PTI Karachi’s secretary-general Saeed Afridi said that the Sindh government was in need of “diesel” for their expenses.
Afridi believed that the appointment was done in a bid to make the APC a success.”The opposition, after House no. 22 and Kashmir Ministry, has found new ways to appease Maulana Fazl,” he said.Afridi said that the people understood the tactics of the provincial government.The PTI leader expressed fears that the newly appointed DC might make things worst for the district as it was the biggest, in terms of population. He further blamed that bribes are being received from Karachiites in the name of charged parking, cattle markets and other illegal activities.
MAFIA BEHIND FLOUR PRICE HIKE: KHURUM ZAMAN
The PTI Karachi’s President Khurrum Sher Zaman on Friday claimed that wheat was being stolen and smuggled through bribery.
He alledged that Sindh government’s criminal silence was showing that its own people were involved in it.
After milk and vegetables, people were forced to buy expensive flour Rs 9 per kg increase in flour prices across the province was a heavy burden on the poor people of Sindh, said a communique here.
Khurram Sher Zaman blamed that thousands of tons of wheat had been eaten by the rats of the Sindh government and the warehouses of Sindh had become empty.
He further said, “We hope that now Sindh government will not take loan from the World Bank or any other institution in the name of flour crisis.”
Khurum Sher Zaman warned that if there was no reduction in flour prices, people would join hands to protest against the incompetent provincial government of PPP.