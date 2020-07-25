Share:

KARACHI - MQM-P and PTI on Friday op­posed a move to appoint broth­er of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, as deputy commis­sioner of the District Central in Karachi calling it a political move.

“Zia-ur-Rehman, an officer of Provincial Management Ser­vice (PMS) (85-19) of Govern­ment of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, presently at the disposal of Government of Sindh is posted with immediate effect and un­til further orders as Collector / Deputy Commissioner, Central, Karachi, vice Mr. Farhan Shell Khan, an officer of Ex-PCS (85-19),” read the notification is­sued on Thursday.

“Why a person from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province replaced a competent official in the District Central of the city?” asked MQM-P provincial lawmaker Khawaja Izhar ul Hassan, who termed the move as illegal and unconstitutional.

Both leaders blamed the Sindh government for once again attacking the rights of ur­ban Sindh in the guise of 18th amendment.

Soon after the appointment was made public, the PTI lead­ership slammed the PPP gov­ernment in Sindh and Fazlur Rehman and termed the move as a ”tactic” to make the up­coming All Parties Conference successful.

Federal Minister for Kash­mir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur said that Rehman was appointed against merit and without passing the required examination.

”Under which law has he been brought into civil ser­vices,” he asked, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan was running the assembly without diesel.Senior MQM-P leader Khawaja Izharul Hasan said they rejected the appoint­ment of an officer from KP in Karachi. “More than 100,000 jobs were given on fake do­miciles. The DC is appointed without the Federal Govern­ment’s notification.” He said that the PPP would once again try to give justification for the appointment citing powers un­der 18th amendment. “They [PPP] consider Karachi as their inherited place,” said the MQM-P leader.Responding to the criticism, Information Minister Sindh Nasir Hussain Shah said: “it is not a crime to be Maulana Fazl’s brother”.

”Zia-ur-Rehman has held ad­ministrative positions in KP, he said, adding that the appoint­ment was an administrative matter.Moreover, PTI Kara­chi’s secretary-general Saeed Afridi said that the Sindh gov­ernment was in need of “die­sel” for their expenses.

Afridi believed that the ap­pointment was done in a bid to make the APC a success.”The opposition, after House no. 22 and Kashmir Ministry, has found new ways to appease Maulana Fazl,” he said.Afridi said that the people under­stood the tactics of the provin­cial government.The PTI leader expressed fears that the newly appointed DC might make things worst for the district as it was the biggest, in terms of population. He further blamed that bribes are being received from Karachiites in the name of charged parking, cattle mar­kets and other illegal activities.

MAFIA BEHIND FLOUR PRICE HIKE: KHURUM ZAMAN

The PTI Karachi’s President Khurrum Sher Zaman on Fri­day claimed that wheat was being stolen and smuggled through bribery.

He alledged that Sindh gov­ernment’s criminal silence was showing that its own people were involved in it.

After milk and vegetables, people were forced to buy ex­pensive flour Rs 9 per kg in­crease in flour prices across the province was a heavy burden on the poor people of Sindh, said a communique here.

Khurram Sher Zaman blamed that thousands of tons of wheat had been eaten by the rats of the Sindh government and the warehouses of Sindh had become empty.

He further said, “We hope that now Sindh government will not take loan from the World Bank or any other institution in the name of flour crisis.”

Khurum Sher Zaman warned that if there was no reduction in flour prices, people would join hands to protest against the incompetent provincial government of PPP.