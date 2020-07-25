Share:

Islamabad - Chief Ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa separately called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday and discussed overall situation of the province including the development projects. According to statement of PM Office media wing, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here and discussed overall situation of the province including the development projects. Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also called on the Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday and both have discussed matters pertaining to the Punjab province.