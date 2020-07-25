Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday the provincial regime wants to conduct local government (LG) elections soon to provide real representation to people at grass-root level.

Usman Buzdar said in his statement that Rs 17 billion will be spent on water supply and drainage schemes along with brick soling of roads. A strong local government system will resolve public issues at lower level and ensure completion of all projects with transparency, the CM stressed.

“One-window system has been introduced to get approval for work related to construction sector. NOC and maps will be issued from e-Khidmat Markaz easily without bribery. The government has fixed a timeframe for the issuance of NOC,” Usman Buzdar said.