Share:

Rawalpindi/Islamabad- Action against fake pesticides and fertilisers by Agricultural Task Force continues in Punjab. Actions are being taken according to Agricultural Pesticide Ordinance 1971 amended ordinance 1997. This was said by Additional Secretary Agriculture (Task Force) Punjab Rana Ali Arshad while chairing the review meeting of Agricultural Task Force Committee in Rawalpindi. He said that task force Punjab is ensuring the availability of quality agricultural inputs (fertilisers and agricultural pesticides). Now there is no shortage of these agricultural inputs throughout the Punjab. Agricultural inputs play keen role in high yield of crops and there is no compromise on quality of these inputs. He said that new system for complaints against fake fertiliser and pesticides has been introduced through which farmers can register complaints against the pesticides and fertiliser dealers by sending SMS or WhatsApp message on 0300-2955539 and action is being taken within 24 hours. He advised the pesticides and fertilisers inspectors and field staff to take action against pesticides inspectors and dealers who are involved in business of fake agriculture pesticides and fertilisers without any fear. He also gave directions to disseminate awareness and advisory services at village level.