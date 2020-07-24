Share:

LAHORE-The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has urged the business community to adopt alternate energy solutions to get rid of high energy prices and fluctuations in power supply.

In a statement on Friday, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that renewable energy resources are viable option to meet energy demands.

Pakistan has vast resources for renewable energy therefore decision makers should focus this area in the larger interest of trade, industry and economy.

They said that Pakistan depends on fossil fuels to meet its energy requirements. It is one of the biggest reasons of costly energy.

They said that Pakistan is blessed with all kinds of resources that are being used around the world as energy inputs.

They said that intelligent financing tools should be worked out because initial cost of installing solar panels, biogas plants or other resources is relatively higher for common citizens.

Global successful experience and knowledge of implementing green technologies can be used to develop a sustainable civic and industrial infrastructure and realize rapid economic growth.

They said the business community in Lahore and the surrounding areas, as well as across Pakistan, is keen on acquiring economical and reliable alternative energy solutions to sustain their operations.

He said a wide range of green technologies are available in the world for power generation, biogas and biofuels production, reducing carbon dioxide emissions and enhancing productivity and production in a sustainable and environment friendly manner.