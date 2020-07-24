Share:

ISLAMABAD-She spent the coronavirus lockdown working on new music at her rented Cotswolds abode. And Rita Ora appeared in great spirits as she left a recording studio in West London after putting the finishing touches to her new tracks. The Anywhere hit-maker, 29, wore white shirt and grey joggers, but upped the glam by carrying a chic £4,000 Prada handbag. The star opted for comfort for her busy day in the studio, dressing down in a plunging white shirt which gave a glimpse of her taut midriff. She teamed the shirt with a pair of cosy grey jogging bottoms and white trainers. Rita jazzed up her low-key outfit with a plethora of accessories however, adding a pair of white cat-eye sunglasses and a Christian Dior saddle bag which retails at £1,950.