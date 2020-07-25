Share:

Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the provincial government has decided to give a special grant for smooth and clean execution of the sacrificial process in respective union councils.

Chairing an important meeting held here on Saturday to finalize the strategy for disposal of relics during Eid-ul-Adha, Nasir Shah said that the district chairmen, KMC and all other local government departments should be kept on board in whatever strategy is formulated to dispose of the remains of the sacrificed animals.

All the support of Sindh government is with the elected local body representatives. On the strategy of lifting debris, the Secretary local Government Roshan Ali Sheikh told the Sindh Local Government Minister that in all the districts, places have been allotted in each Union Council for the performance of the duty of sacrifice.

He further said that the first priority would be to destroy the remains at specific places within the city and arrangements would be made to bury and destroy the sacrificial remains at the landfill sites under Plan B. Moreover he said that a comprehensive and integrated strategy has been formulated in consultation with all stakeholders to eradicate the scourge which will yield very encouraging results.

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar said that the launch of the pre-sacrifice clean-up drive is a good effort which will have long lasting results. People having different beliefs live in the city and offer sacrifices until the fourth day of Eid.

Syed Nasir Shah told the Sindh Local Government Secretary that in order to avoid any hassle and difficulty in the days of sacrifice, the solid waste department should maintain proper liaison with the district chairmen, as only a joint strategy can work together successfully.

He directed MD Solid Waste to finalize the arrangements in all the districts before the sacrifice so that the presence of debris could not be seen at any place.

Addressing the Commissioner Karachi, the Minister Local Government has said that the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts should make regular visits to their areas to get rid of the trend of individual sacrifice and the spread of filth.

At the end of the meeting, all the participants congratulated and thanked the Sindh Local Government Minister for his special attention and timely efforts to arrange a special meeting on most important topic.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Local Government Roshan Sheikh, Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalawani, MD Solid Waste Kashif Gulzar, Mayor Hyderabad and Mirpur Khas, Chairman Central Municipality Rehan Hashmi, Chairman Korangi Nair Raza, Chairman East Moeed Anwar. Chairman west Izhar Ahmed was present on the occasion.