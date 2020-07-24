Share:

Khartoum-The bodies of 28 Sudanese army officers involved in a failed coup against former president Omar al-Bashir in 1990 have been found in a mass grave, prosecutors said on Thursday.

The bodies were found in Omdurman -- twin city of the capital Khartoum -- after three weeks of searching, public prosecutor Tagelsir al-Hebr said in a statement.

He said the bodies were being dug up and medical experts would test the remains to identify them.

In April of 1990, the officers surrounded an army headquarters and several barracks before being arrested and killed. Officials have promised to investigate violations committed under Bashir.

Earlier this month, they uncovered a mass grave of conscripts allegedly killed after trying to flee a military camp in 1998.

Bashir, who ruled Sudan for three decades, was overthrown by the army during street protests in April 2019 and is now being held in a Khartoum jail.

The International Criminal Court wants to put him on trial for genocide and war crimes committed in the Darfur region, where 300,000 people were killed and 2.5 million others forced to flee.