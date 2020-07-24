Share:

ISLAMABAD-She surprised fans when she announced the release of her eighth studio album titled Folklore at midnight. And Taylor Swift’s fans have begun speculating about the Easter Eggs on the release from the the story of her home to Blake Lively’s third child’s name, and Joe Alwyn’s secret writing credit. The singer, 30, is known for including secret meanings in her music and Folklore is no different as she told fans at midnight: ‘One thing I did purposely on this album was put the Easter eggs in the lyrics, more than just the videos. I created character arcs and recurring themes that map out who is singing about who. For example there’s a collection of 3 songs I refer to as The Teenage Love Triangle. These 3 songs explore a love triangle from all 3 people’s perspectives at different times in their lives.’