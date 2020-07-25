Share:

Peshawar-Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq, while taking stern notice of the delay in completion of the mega project of KMU Institute of Liver Transplant and Diabetology, has directed the concerned authorities to complete this project for the wellbeing of the people of the province by October.

He gave these instructions to the concerned authorities during a briefing given during his visit to the project site.

Beside others, Registrar Prof. Dr. Saleem Gandapur, Deputy Director P&D Amjad Hussain, Director Finance Wasim Riaz, Deputy Director Audit Arshad Ali, Project Director Major (Retd.) Muhammad Ayaz, Consultant Nespak and relevant contractors were also present at the occasion.

It is worth mentioning here that the said project, which was approved six years ago, was estimated to cost around Rs. one billion and was supposed to be completed in four years, but due to some unavoidable reasons, the project could not be materialized in time.

Taking notice of this negligence, the vice chancellor directed all the concerned authorities to complete the project by fulfiling all the codal formalities within three months.

The VC made it clear that further delay in the completion of this project which was started in the larger interest of the poor people of the province would not be tolerated.

With the completion of this project, the people exposed to hepatitis and diabetes of neighbouring countries will also be able to benefit from this mega project. In addition to treatment and liver transplantation, there will be opportunities for diagnosis and prevention of these two major diseases, he added.