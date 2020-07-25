Share:

LAHORE - SSP Admin Captain (Retd) Liaqat Ali Malik conducted a briefing session with under training Sub-Inspectors at Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh. The briefing session was attended by 111 TSIs and 11 women TSIs who have completed the A course. The SSP Admin also briefed the officers on the working of the “B” Course, Police Lines Establishment. On this occasion, the SSP said that departmental courses for all trainee police officers are essential for professional working. He said that no coercion, pressure, or self-interest should be an obstacle while performing duty. He said that all police officers should complete professional training so that public expectations in the field were met. The SSP said that the best police officer was the one who performed his duties efficiently and acquired skill and mastery in his work.