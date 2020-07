Share:

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Ranbirgarh area in the outskirts of Srinagar, on Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in the area. The troops have sealed all entry and exit points of the area. The operation continued till last reports came in.

Earlier, an Indian soldier was injured in an attack in the same area. More details are coming.