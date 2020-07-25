Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Fayyaz Kareem Leghari on Friday said that vaccination of kids below five against contagious diseases was top priority of the government.

Presiding over a meeting, he said that deputy DHOs, DSVAs and SVs should sense their responsibility to make vaccination programme more effective and review afresh steps for availability of vaccines. CEO health ordered a coordinated strategy for vaccinators’ access to those kids who had missed vaccination.

Earlier, DHO Dr Iqbal Makwal presented monthly EPI report and reviewed performance objectively analyzing shortcomings. He expressed dissatisfaction over performance of DDHO and SVs and asked them to improve.

Later a WHO delegation led by Dr Ammar Shah joined the meeting and reviewed recent polio case and health department’s response and discussed the coordinated joint strategy. MS DHQ hospital Dr Mahr Iqbal, Dr Abdur Rauf, Dr Adil Leghari, deputy DHOs of all THQ hospitals, MS of rural health centre, vaccination supervisors and media coordinator Adnan Leghari were present at the meeting.