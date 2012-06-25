KARACHI - University of Karachi Director Evening Programme Prof Dr Abuzar Wajidi has announced admissions for masters and diploma programme. According to details, admission form and prospectus can be btained and submitted till July 4 from the UBL Counter at Silver Jubilee Gate from 9:30am to 5:00pm and from 5:00pm to 8:30pm.

The forms are available at the UBL branch situated inside the University Campus.