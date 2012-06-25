

LAHORE – A well-coordinated crackdown on sheesha cafes is underway in different parts of the City, but – believe it or not – all the five government departments involved in the campaign have ignored the cafes in the vicinity of universities and leading educational institutions.

The City District Government Lahore (CDGL), Health Department, Anti-Narcotics Force, Punjab Environment Department and Capital City Police recently initiated a joint venture against sheesha cafes in Lahore.

These departments have sealed some of the leading sheesha cafes, including Café Jamin Java in F-block, Main Buleward, Johar Town; Casa Blue Cafe on Khyaban Jinnah Road opposite University of Central Punjab; and Smoky Grill Cafe in Faisal Town.

“The crackdown on sheesha cafes is a good initiative since they are promoting unhealthy and negative activities among the youth,” said a student of the Punjab University’s Education Department. He, however, fulminated at the government and its departments for not launching a crackdown on cafes situated near Punjab University, LUMS, GCU, Kinnaird College, Lahore College for Women, APWA College, Lahore School for Economics, Beconhouse National University and other leading educational institutions in the City.

Lahore CCPO Muhammad Aslam Tareen told this scribe that the Capital Police have devised a multi-pronged strategy to make Lahore a ‘drug free city’ at the earliest. “I was the first person to launch a crackdown on these cafes. I stated even before Lahore High Court judges that drugs were being mixed in flavours of sheesha puffing,” he claimed.

The CCPO further said that puffing at sheesha was not only injurious to health, but also contributing to making the youth drug addicts. Tareen maintained that the Police Department was coordinating with other departments concerned to wipe out this curse. “One hour of sheesha smoking is more harmful than smoking 200 cigarettes,” he remarked.

Lauding the role of Lahore DCO Noorul Amin Mengal, Tareen said that the CDGL was playing a vital role in the campaign against sheesha cafes. Mengal confirmed that alcohol, drugs and narcotics had been found during raids on cafes in the City. He stated that a large number of sheesha cafes had been sealed and more than 200 hookahs had been confiscated in raids on these cafes.

A senior official of the Environment Department said: “Liquor, beer and narcotics are mixed in hookahs at almost all sheesha cafés.”

He further said that mass awareness and community mobilisation campaigns were being arranged against drug abuse, especially among the target groups: youth and labourers. Answering a query, he said that treatment and rehabilitation of drug addicts was a major component of the campaign.

A health expert said that the sheesha culture could only be wiped out by introducing tough legislation on the pattern of the tobacco industry in Pakistan and across the world.

On the other hand, the owners and workers of several sheesha cafes under the umbrella of the Restaurant and Café Association of Punjab are staging protest against the departments that have launched crackdown on the sheesha cafes in the City.

On Monday last, hundreds of workers, mostly employed at sheesha cafes on The Mall, assembled at Liberty Chowk and then marched to Hussain Chowk. They termed the campaign unfair and said that thousands of people depended on sheesha cafes for their livelihoods.