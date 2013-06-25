TOKYO - Transport operators in northern Japan are sprinkling wolf urine near roads and broadcasting the roar of lions near train tracks in a bid to keep deer away and reduce accidents, officials said Monday. Nexco East, an expressway operator, imports wolf urine from the United States to spray on the highways it operates in Hokkaido, the northernmost of Japan’s four main islands. “Even though we have increased the height of fences to 2.5 metres (8.3 feet) from 1.5 metres, fences sometimes break because of heavy snow, so we need this stop-gap measure while mending them,” a company official told AFP. “The effect lasts about a month, but it won’t be effective forever because deer get used to the smell,” he said.