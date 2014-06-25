Multan

Former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has said that the government is afraid of Tahirul Qadri for nothing.

Talking to the journalists during a dinner organized in his honour, he added that neither Tahirul Qadri was member of National Assembly nor his party possessed any representation in the parliament but still the government was highly afraid of him.

Recalling his era, he said that the PPP introduced the politics of reconciliation in the country and faced difficulties with tolerance as a result of which democracy gained strength. “It ensured peaceful transfer of power,” he added. He said that the current government did not face problem faced by his government as PPPP-led government tolerated long march towards Islamabad with patience and welcomed its participants.

RAMAZAN BAZAARS: The purchase of goods for establishment of 17 Ramazan Bazaars in Multan district has been done. The district administration is learnt to have purchased tents and other articles to be used for the installation of Ramadan bazaars. Earlier, the district government used to obtain such articles on rent but now the tents will be installed on permanent basis. District government sources said that 13 Ramadan bazaars will be installed in four towns of Multan city while four others in Shujabad and Jalalpur Pirwala.

The district administration intends to set up at least 200 Madni Dastarkhwans besides 17 Ramazan bazaars during the coming month of Holy Ramadan to offer food to the poor, deserving and homeless citizens at the time of sehr and iftar. The district government sources said that at least 35 dastarkhwans will be set up in each town and the financial assistance for this purpose will be extended by the philanthropists and well-off citizens. District government sources said that the Punjab Government had announced Rs. 5 billion Ramadan package for establishment of Ramadan bazaars and this amount would be spent on supplying aatta, vegetables, fruits, other edibles and daily use items at cheaper rates at Ramadan Bazaars.