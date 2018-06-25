Share:

KARACHI - Police claimed to have arrested 31 suspects during separate targeted raids in various parts of the city, here on Sunday.

According to police, Ayub Goth police arrested an absconder during a raid on tip off, police said that the suspects identified as Haider Mallah, wanted in various robbery cases.

Karli police claimed to have arrested Gutka supplier namely Imran and recover unhygienic Gutka from his possession. Sharafi Goth Police has arrested a drug peddler, identified and recovered narcotics and weapon from his possession.

Jamshed Quarter police claimed to have arrested two street criminals during an encounter at Peoples Chowrangi. Police said that the suspects were identified as Arsalan and Shariq while weapons and snatched motorbike recovered from their possession. Sohrab Goth police has arrested a drug peddler namely Shahid Ali Shah and recovered narcotics and weapon from his possession.

Taimuria police claimed to have arrested four suspects including Wajid, Abdullah, Mubashir Malik and Waheed. Police said that the arrest was made after an encounter while weapons were also recovered from their possession.

Zaman Town police conducted a raid at gambling den located at Chakra Goth and arrested ten gamblers. Sher Shah police during snap checking a seized a lading vehicle and recovered a cache of betel nuts. Police said that driver of the vehicle namely Gulfaraz also arrested.

Pakistan Bazaar police said that two suspects including Bilal and Sameer Khan were arrested during two separate raids and recovered narcotics and weapon from their possession. Landhi police has arrested a street criminal namely Irfan and recovered weapon from his possession. SITE-A section police claimed to have arrested two suspects, involved in street crime cases. The suspects were identified as Asim and Sanaullah. Police said that weapons also been recovered from their possession. Ibrahim Haidry police said that two suspects namely Irfan and Shahzaib was arrested during separate raids while weapons and narcotics were recovered from their possession. Al-Falah police arrested a drug peddler namely Khalid and recovered narcotics from his possession. Khokrapar police also been arrested a drug peddler and recovered Hashish from his possession. Police said that the suspect was identified as Umair.