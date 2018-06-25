Share:

KANDHKOT - Kashmore police Sunday claimed to have detained nine outlaws from the various parts of the district.

Police claimed to have arrested absconder Mohammed Khan in the limits of Rasaldar police station. Station House Officer Dera Sarki Fida Hussain Langhah and his team held five absconders including Soomar, Mahboob, Bhooral, Tufail and Rabnawaz during snap checking at the area of Bholi graveyard.

Miyani police caught an absconder Mithal Mazari. According to police SHO b Section Ilyas Odho police nabbed two proclaimed offenders namely Adil Bhayo and Sahib Bhayo from the limits of Raja petrol pump.

When this scribe contacted Kashmore police chief Haider Raza, he said that on a tip off Kashmore police had succeeded in nabbing absconders in various parts of the district. He further said that his main focus always had remained on heinous crimes such as dacoity, robbery, kidnapping for ransom and especially on bordering areas.

Meanwhile, a man was rescued by the local people when his car fell into Ghotki feeder on Sunday. According to reports, a man identified Advocate Abdul Samad bijrani hailing from Kandhkot was traveling alone on his car to Dharki city from Kandhkot, when his vehicle fell into Ghotki feeder near Guddu barrage.

The locals fished out the vehicle safely and shifted him to nearby hospital.