LAHORE - Punjab Agriculture Department is fully committed to facilitating foreign investors with provision of technical services as a lot of investment opportunities were emerging to support the sustainability of quality food production, said Agriculture Secretary Dr Wasif Khursheed.

Talking to The Nation here on Sunday after the concluding of the expo, he said that experts of 40 countries joined the expo and 100 leading companies also participated in the event whereas more than 100 different stalls were installed at the expo which was organized by the agriculture department.

The secretary said the event was aimed at highlighting the importance of fruits, vegetables and high value agriculture crops.

He said that agriculture is a major contributor to the national economy, accounting for over 21 percent of its GDP. About 80percent of the country's foreign exchange originates from agriculture and Punjab contributes over 60 percent to this amount. Pakistan is 3rd largest producer of dates and citrus.

He said that Pakistan is currently an important producer and exporter of citrus by generating 95 percent of the world Kinnow production. Pakistan is ranked at 4th in the world for mango production. Pakistan having all the resources is the preferred country where lots of investment opportunities are emerging to support the sustainability of quality food production and department is fully committed to facilitate foreign investors with provision of technical services, he added.

On this occasion, Punjab Minister for Agriculture, Food and Planning and Development Sardar Tanvir Ilyas said the event gave a new horizon and opened new doors of opportunities for producers, exporters and companies indulging in agriculture business in the country.

The expo proved a vital source to recognize the agriculture sector of Pakistan at the international level, he added.

He also appreciated the department for organizing the mega event and said that it was obvious that horticultural, high value agriculture and rice production was a highly profitable enterprise which increased employment opportunities.

During the last session, honorary shields were distributed among high officials of the agriculture department in recognition of launching the successful event.