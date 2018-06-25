Share:

ISLAMABAD - Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal Secretary General Liaquat Baloch said on Sunday that the alliance has awarded tickets to 160 candidates for National Assembly seats and 413 candidates for four provincial assemblies’ seats for the upcoming elections.

Talking to the media here, Baloch, who is also Secretary General of Jamaat-i-Islami, said that they have given seven percent seats to women who would take part in the direct elections on national and provincial assemblies’ seats.

He said that they would be mobilizing the womenfolk and as they constitute half the population of the country and they have decided to give them due representation in direct elections while the priority list of the women on special seats was already submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

To a question, he said that the decision about MMA strategy on FATA would be announced today (Monday) and the alliance would fully participate in the direct elections to be held in the area following the delimitation of the constituencies after the upcoming general election.

Baloch said that the MMA would emerge as a formidable electoral force in all the four provinces and they would bring a marked change in the system after coming to power.

He said that they believed in the Constitution and wanted to see timely holding of free, fair and transparent elections.

Our Staff Reporter