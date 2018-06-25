Share:

LAHORE - Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hassan Askari has said that holding peaceful and transparent elections is the top priority of the government and every step will be taken to achieve this goal.

The chief minister said: "We will not disappoint our nation in this regard." He said that the interim government was vigilant to deliver its national responsibility for free and fair elections.

He said that the administration would carry out its duty impartially across the province and perform within the framework given by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The government has already begun to perform its duties in this respect and every possible cooperation is being extended to the ECP, he said and added that all necessary facilities would be provided for making the electoral process successful.

Dr Hassan Askari said that voters would also be given a chance to use their right to vote in a peaceful and free environment. The chief minister said that strategy has been devised to carry out elections peacefully and keeping in view this strategy the government would ensure healthier environment for voters.

Along with this, the caretaker government, in its limited time period, was taking steps to provide relief to the public by minimising their sufferings, he added.

Dr Askari said that provision of education, health and other basic facilities was government's responsibility and remaining within its constitutional limits, the caretaker government was taking steps in this regard. He directed the departments concerned to perform their duties honestly to provide basic facilities to the public.

Also, caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hassan Askari Sunday expressed sorrow over the sad demise of Muhammad Azeem, an eminent journalist and anchor of Din News.

He deeply commiserated with the bereaved family of the late in his condolence message.

The CM also prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and patience for the aggrieved family to bear the loss with fortitude.