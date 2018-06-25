Share:

HARIPUR - Unknown miscreants on Sunday set on fire the forests of Union Council of Beetgali Tehsil Ghazi Haripur.

According to the details, several miles of forests on the hills of Union Council Beetgali along with the rare types of birds and animals have been burnt in the North of Haripur.

Locals told media that besides the precious forests the fire also burnt the rare species of wildlife and their eggs including Grey Goral, Black Partridge, Grey Partridge, Chakur Partridge, See-see Partridge etc in the breeding season.

Despite the efforts of locals to extinguish the fire, they failed and incredibly no provincial department has taken any step to cope with the issue.

The locals said that the fired erupted two days ago around the hills of Beetgali UC spreading miles long areas which also increased the temperatures and endangered the rare species of wildlife, people of the area were frightened of the degree and amount of the ablaze.

KP government is spending millions of rupees on the advertisement of plantation but not even the Forest Department or any other bothered to visit the affected area to save the existing jungle.

Unfortunately every year people set jungles on fire in Hazara Division for the sake of their personal grudges, interests or owing to smoking, people have demanded that Wildlife and Forest Department should permanently deploy their officials in the jungles to avoid any such incident.