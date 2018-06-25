Share:

KARACHI - Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Sualeh Ahmad Faruqui has directed all the deputy commissioners to ensure that poling staff is provided to the election commissioners. Any logistics support must be carried out according to the direction and guidelines issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

He was chairing a meeting regarding the arrangements for the preparation of General Election 2018.

The meeting reviewed the arrangements being made that are to facilitate the process of General Election 2018. He said it was important to ensure that poling staff was provided with necessary logistics support and that the directives of the Election Commission were followed. He said all the deputy commissioners should fully follow the instructions of the Election Commission of Pakistan for the arrangement of peaceful and transparent elections.

All deputy commissioners briefed about the arrangements made by them with regard to provide poling staff and logistic support to the concerned elections commissioners.

The meeting decided that code of conducts issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan would be fully implemented and in this regard monitoring committees headed by the deputy commissioners formed by the Election Commission would be activated by the deputy commissioners immediately.

Commissioner asked the deputy commissioners to hold meeting in their respective districts to apprise of the responsibilities and duties to the committees. He said they should ensure that monitoring committees follow the directions and guidelines in true spirits.

Meeting was attended among others by the Regional Election Commissioner Ali Asgher Siyal, all deputy commissioners, Additional Commissioner Karachi Mohammad Ali Shah and Director Local Government Farooq Siddiqui.