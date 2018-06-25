Share:

Islamabad - Confusion persists as the numbers of cases pertaining to the illegal promotions/up-gradations vary in each report prepared from time to time by the Capital Development Authority report and submitted before different forums.

The Supreme Court had in 2014 taken suo-moto notice of the illegal/irregular up-gradation, re-designation, and change of cadre of certain employees of the CDA between years 2007-12 during the tenure of Farkhand Iqbal and Imtiaz Inayat Elahi as CDA chairmen.

Since then, the Authority prepared more than one report to be submitted before the Supreme Court and later to the investigation agencies. However, each report was factually inconsistent because the number of such cases varied in each report. As the matter was pending before the Supreme Court, the Capital Development Authority itself and the investigation agencies probed the matter. The officials at the Human Resource Department of the Capital Development Authority mentioned different number of cases pertaining to the illegal promotions/up-gradations and provided their record to the investigation agencies, the record shows.

A report said that around 1000 employees had benefited from what the authorities viewed as illegal act on part of the CDA high-ups. As per details, 9 officers were illegally promoted in grade-18, 59 in grade 16 & 17, 31 in grade 14, 393 in grade-II, 156 in grade 9, 116 in grade 8 and 74 in grade 7.

All these promotions were awarded in violation of the rules and regulations. In July 2017, a three-member inquiry committee of the CDA looked into the cases of up-gradation and change of cadre of 1,068 employees of the CDA. In another report, the number is just less than 200. According to the sources in the CDA, during the tenure of Sohail Durrani, DG (Admin) CDA, a list of 191 officials was submitted in the Supreme Court. Later, the HR department of CDA issued explanation letters to 85 officials only.

Another report submitted by the CDA in the apex court in 2015 which has been leaked now talks about 9050 cases in which the employees were promoted to the next grade and the financial impact of the up-gradation came to Rs 195.613 million per annum. The estimates had been computed in the light of Supreme Court’s directions dated 27 November 2014 in HRC no 25349 of 2014.

The CDA in first week of June had suspended all the 36 officials who were booked by the FIA in illegal up-gradations case. The CDA officials questioned the justification behind the referral of the inquiries by the Human Resource Department of CDA to the FIA leading to the registration of the FIR against the officials when the matter had been pending before the Supreme Court since 2014.

They termed it mere discrimination that that the HRD department focused only on 36 cases of unauthorized up-gradations whereas hundreds of such cases existed.

The officials stressed that action should be taken against all those who received up-gradation or the CDA should have defended the cases of the 36 officials. They said, if the case is probed thoroughly, there would be around 1068 officers/officials who would have benefitted from the illegal act. However, the CDA high-ups provided details of only 36 cases to FIA for legal action against them.

The report submitted by the CDA in SC in 2014, a copy of which is available with this scribe, said that the financial impact of the up-gradation of 9050 CDA employees stood at Rs 195 million per annum. Initially, the financial impact of the up-gradation came to Rs 163.011m per annum but the federal government had announced an increase of 20 percent in salaries of the employees with effect from July 2009 which raised the impact to the tune of Rs 195.613m per annum. The estimates had been computed in the light of Supreme Court’s directions dated 27 November 2014 in HRC no 25349 of 2014.

According to the report, a total of 5737 employees in BPS-2, 3, 4 were upgraded to BPS-5. As a result of this up-gradation, CDA had to pay each up-graded employee in this category an extra sum of Rs 11,280 per annum. The total financial impact of the up-gradation of employees falling in this category on CDA, therefore came to Rs 64.713m.

A total of 636 employees in BPS-2, 3, 4 were upgraded to BPS-6. As a result of this up-gradation, CDA had to pay each upgraded employee in this category an extra sum of Rs 15,060 per annum. The total financial impact of the up-gradation of employees falling in this category came to Rs 9.608m.

A total of 1085 employees were upgraded from BPS-3, 4, 5 to BPS-7. As a result of this up-gradation, CDA had to pay each upgraded employee in this category an extra sum of Rs 32,040 per annum. The total financial impact of the up-gradation of employees falling in this category came to Rs 34.763m.

A total of 465 employees in BPS-6 were upgraded to BPS-8. As a result of this up-gradation, CDA had to pay each upgraded employee in this category an extra sum of Rs 27,000 per annum. The total financial impact of the up-gradation of employees falling in this category came to Rs 12.555m.

A total of 385 employees in BPS-7 were upgraded to BPS-9. As a result of this up-gradation, CDA had to pay each upgraded employee in this category an extra sum of Rs 10,680 per annum. The total financial impact of the up-gradation of employees falling in this category came to Rs 4.112m.

A total of 151 employees in BPS-8, 9 were upgraded to BPS-11. As a result of this up-gradation, CDA had to pay each upgraded employee in this category an extra sum of Rs 43,140 per annum. The total financial impact of the up-gradation of employees falling in this category came to Rs 6.514m.

A total of 197 employees in BPS-9 were upgraded to BPS-11. As a result of this up-gradation, CDA had to pay each upgraded employee in this category an extra sum of Rs 43,140 per annum. The total financial impact of the up-gradation of employees falling in this category came to Rs 8.499m.

A total of 85 employees in BPS-10 were upgraded to BPS-12. As a result of this up-gradation, Capital Development Authority had to pay each upgraded employee in this category an extra sum of Rs 46,500 per annum. The total financial impact of the up-gradation of employees falling in this category came to Rs 3.953m.

A total of 75 employees in BPS-8, 10, 11 were upgraded to BPS-16. As a result of this up-gradation, CDA had to pay each upgraded employee in this category an extra sum of Rs 117,480 per annum. The total financial impact of the up-gradation of employees falling in this category came to Rs 8.811m.

A total of 220 employees in BPS-11, 12 were upgraded to BPS-14. As a result of this up-gradation, CDA had to pay each upgraded employee in this category an extra sum of Rs 40,260 per annum. The total financial impact of the up-gradation of employees falling in this category came to Rs 8.857m.

A total of 6 employees in BPS-13 were upgraded to BPS-15. As a result of this up-gradation, CDA had to pay each upgraded employee in this category an extra sum of Rs 42,180 per annum. The total financial impact of the up-gradation of employees falling in this category came to Rs 0.253m.

A total of 6 employees in BPS-13 were upgraded to BPS-16. As a result of this up-gradation, Capital Development Authority had to pay each upgraded employee in this category an extra sum of Rs 62,100 per annum. The total financial impact of the up-gradation of employees falling in this category came to Rs 0.373m.

The total number of employees who benefitted from these up-gradation came to 9050 and the total financial impact of all these up-gradations initially came to Rs 163.011m per annum but the federal government announced an increase of 20 percent in salaries of the employees with effect from July 2009 and as a result, the total financial impact of the up-gradation came to Rs 195.613m.

The submission of the service record by the Capital Development Authority officials of 36 of its employees only to the FIA for legal action against them has raised the eye-brows and cast doubts over the credibility of the HR department as the rest have been spared.