Islamabad - Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) has attained approval from the Ministry of Housing and Works to start development work in Bhara Kahu Housing Scheme Phase-II.

The approval was made during a meeting of executive committee which works under the chairmanship of Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works, an official of the ministry told APP.

He said the committee directed to launch the project only on the land owned by the joint venture firm for Bhara Kahu Housing Scheme Phase- II. The firm owns 67,000 kanals land for the scheme, he added.

He said that development work on the project was put on halt on orders of Supreme Court, which had announced that shamlat land will not be used for this project. However, the foundation has completely failed to inaugurate any housing society for the federal government employees during the last five years.

The FGEHF was currently working on the projects including Housing Scheme Phase-VI, (Bara Kahu), Housing Scheme Phase-VI, (F-14/F-15), Housing Scheme Phase-VIII (Thallian), Housing Scheme Phase-IX (EHFPRO) and Housing Scheme Phase-X (Park Road) but these projects have not yet been completed despite continuous work being carried out on these projects since a few years.

The mandate of FGEHF is to provide shelter to homeless federal government employees and other specified groups on No Profit No Loss basis. The first project was to develop Sector F-14, F-15 for which the allotments were made by the Foundation and the award for development of the project was also given to FWO. Moreover most of the land was transferred from the locals to the foundation.

However, due to the interference of Islamabad High Court, the allotment in Sector F-14 was cancelled and the foundation went into intra court appeal where the hearings are still ongoing.

Another project of the foundation was in Housing Scheme Phase-VIII (Thallian), a joint venture with the private sector. Again the Public Accounts Committee took notice and halted the project. That project had main access from motorway but due to failure to pay for land acquisition, the project is at a standstill. Housing Scheme Phase VI in Bara Kahu, since 2009, suffered from the chronic issue of right of way easement. Angoori road, the only road to connect society with the main road is only 12 feet wide and is insufficient to cater to the traffic flow. Now the foundation has acquired more land from the locals.

Another project is the Green Enclave II, Tehsil Murree, where land had been bought for Rs 400,000 per kanal. When contacted FGEHF officials said the foundation had launched new projects and residential schemes in Bara Kahu, sector F-14 and apartment in G-13, the progress work is slow but it is mainly due to inquiries, land acquisition, notices of Public Accounts Committee, cases pending in courts.

He said the foundation is primarily focused on government employees as they give their lives to the government and many of them are denied their own homes due to limited resources.

Giving details of the housing projects, he said that Housing Foundation started membership drive for the registration of federal government employees in 2009 when the members were registered on the basis of “first come first serve” and it ended in February, 2014, in which almost 36,000 employees got registered.

In addition, around 100,000 federal employees registered themselves in the membership drive-II which started on the basis of `age-wise seniority` in April, 2015 and closed in July, 2017.