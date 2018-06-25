Share:

KARACHI - A couple among four people were wounded in separate incidents of firing in parts of the city on Sunday. Police officials said that the incidents occurred over offering resistance on robbing bid.

In the first incident, a couple was shot and injured in a firing incident occurred at Shadman Town within the limits of Sharae Noor Jahan police station. The victims were identified as 32-year-old Haseeb and his wife as 28-year-old Seema. The injured couple was immediately taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment where doctors termed their condition out of danger. Police officials said that the incident took place when the victims offered resistance on a robbing bid, however, the armed motorcyclists managed to escape after committing the crime. The police have registered a case against unidentified persons and further investigation was underway.

Separately, a 47-year-old man who later identified as Manzur, son of Sadiq Ali was wounded in a firing incident taken place near Fine House within the jurisdiction of Tipu Sultan police station. Police officials said that at least two armed men riding a motorcycle shot and injured the victim after he offered resistance on a robbing bid. The injured person was moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, another man was shot and injured in a firing incident taken place at Khamiso Goth in New Karachi. Police officials said that the incident occurred over offering resistance on a robbing bid. The victim was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. Police officials said that the victim has yet to be identified, however, his condition was said to be critical. The case was registered while further investigation was underway.