CM LOS ANGELES - Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are reportedly 'in a much better place'.

The 23-year-old model and the former One Direction star may have split up in March, but according to an insider they are ''giving things a second chance'' by spending quality time together on Zayn's farm in Pennsylvania.

The source told E! News: ''Gigi and Zayn are in a much better place since splitting.

''They needed the space apart for a bit and are now are giving things a second chance. They are very happy together and everyone around them can see it.''

Gigi's mother Yolanda is said to be supportive of the pair giving things another go as she ''adores'' the 25-year-old hunk.

They continued: ''Gigi and Zayn have been spending a lot of time on Zayn's farm in Pennsylvania alongside Yolanda's.

''Zayn loves being in the rural area because he can clear his head. He has been through a lot and they both agreed being in Pennsylvania is the best way to find peace and happiness.

''Yolanda adores Zayn and is happy that the two could work things out.''

In an interview with GQ magazine published last week, Zayn admitted he doesn't want to put a ''label'' on their relationship.

He said: ''I'm really thankful that I met her ... We're adults. We don't need to put a label on it, make it something for people's expectations. I had a very negative outlook on things [while recording my first solo album]. She's helped me to look at things from a positive angle.''