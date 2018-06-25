Share:

KASUR - A girl foiled a rape attempt while a woman was allegedly abducted in separate incidents in Kasur the other day, according to police. Abdus Sattar submitted an application to Changa Manga police stating that his daughter Zainab went to work in fields. He alleged that suspect Javed Masih found her unaccompanied and attempted to rape her. "But she shouted loudly which alerted the people passing by and they gathered at the place," he said, and adding that the accused fled away from the scene. He demanded action against the suspect.

A woman namely Irshad Bibi got an abduction case registered against suspect Naseer Ahmed alleging that he had abducted her daughter Kausar Bibi. She demanded the police recover her daughter as early as possible.