KARACHI:- Tariq Umar, elder brother of Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair, passed away after prolonged illness at Ziauddin Hospital Clifton. He was diagnosed with lung cancer in February this year and was hospitalised for the treatment for few months.

He has left behind wife, two sons and two daughters. His Namaz-e-Janaza would be held on Monday after Asr prayers at Sultan Masjid in DHA and he would be buried at Army graveyard in Chenesar Goth, Mehmoodabad.