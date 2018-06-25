Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Minister for Information Ahmed Waqas Riaz has said the Punjab government will ensure all necessary facilities to national and international media on the polling day.

“The Punjab government will consider the proposals and recommendations of journalist community on provision of latest information to media on the election day,” the caretaker minister said during a meeting with senior representatives of electronic media here on Sunday.

Secretary for Information Punjab Bilal Ahmed Butt, Director General of Public Relations Nabeela Ghazanfer, officers of the Information Department along with bureau chiefs of electronic media attended the meeting.

The minister said that conducting free and fair elections was responsibility of the caretaker government and they were restricted to their constitutional mandate. Talking to electronic media journalists, he informed that the caretaker provincial government is ensuring all necessary arrangements to make the forth coming election process transparent and foolproof for which process of transfers and postings against administrative posts and police ranks has started. During question and answers session, the minister said that media is the watchdog and its positive criticism helps every government to address any lapses in the administrative structure. “We appreciate the role of electronic media to sensitize the society and government for the betterment of masses,” he said.

Punjab Information Secretary Bilal Ahmed Butt informed the media regarding the steps being taken by the government for redressel of grievances of general public as well as administrative arrangements being made for conducting fair elections. The minister said that “we will perform our duty with national approach and honesty”. “The caretaker Punjab government is fully aware of law and order situation and will fully cooperate with the Election Commission on the election day,” concluded Ahmed Waqas. The representatives of electronic media had invited the minister to visit their media houses which both dignitaries accepted.