WASHINGTON:- In the wildly popular ‘Star Wars’ films, Han Solo once told a lightsaber-wielding Luke Skywalker: "Hokey religions and ancient weapons are no match for a good blaster at your side, kid." That was the case when one of the blaster pistol props used by Harrison Ford in "Return of the Jedi" (1983) went under the hammer, selling for $550,000 - topping the $450,000 previously fetched by Skywalker's lightsaber from the first two films. "SOLD for $550,000! An original Han Solo blaster used in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi!" Julien's Auctions announced on Twitter Saturday.–AFP

The faux weapon, mainly made of wood, had been put on display in New York by Julien's Auctions last month after more than 30 years tucked away in the belongings of James Schoppe, art director of "Return of the Jedi".