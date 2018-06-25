Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz on Sunday slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.

Hamza said that Imran Khan has disowned his manifesto and now he does not own any ideology. While meeting party candidates from different districts, PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz advised to the quarters concerned to complete arrangements for general elections 2018. He said general elections 2018 will decide the fate of candidates and political parties. Hamza Shahbaz said people will vote for PML-N on the basis of development projects initiated during its tenure. He criticized Imran Khan and asked him to show the evidence of his progress in previous five years.