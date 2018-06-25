Share:

LAHORE - PTI chief Imran Khan’s discourse at Mianwali public rally is the same old stuff that he has been selling during the last five years and which has already been rejected by the people.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb in a statement issued here on Sunday said that it was a pack of old lies and allegations and the speech that he has been delivering since 2013, what a performance.

She said that Imran had delivered nothing but he could have at least changed the speech writer.

Marriyum said that instead of repeating the five years old rhetoric he should tell what he had done for the people of KPK during that period. The spokesperson referring to his claim that 100,000 children from private schools had sought admissions in the public schools said that his assertion was akin to his claim of plating one billion trees in the province.

The spokesperson of the PML-N said that instead of churning out lies he should have at least apologised to the people of KPK for his incompetence and inability to deliver.

Marriyum referring to Imran’s politics said “People in Europe do not wait for the umpire’s finger to topple an elected government. They neither curse the Parliament nor attack it”.

She reminded him that the repetition of unfounded allegations and concocted stories did not transform them into truth. Marriyum claimed that the people of Pakistan would corroborate the work done by Nawaz Shaif and Shehbaz Sharif as well as the services rendered by them on July 25th.

The spokesperson said that Imran could not compete with performance of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif but the jealousy against them had affected him mentally.

Marriyum said that Imran should have also told the public about any project that he had completed during the last five years.

She advised him to make mention of some of the projects initiated and completed by the Sharifs in his next speech taking leave from his falsehood.

The spokesperson said that due to Imran’s incompetence and his state of mind the people of Pakistan could not hand over nuclear and rising Pakistan to him.

She concluded by stating that Imran should apologise to the nation for trying to sabotage CPEC through sit-ins and the cancellation of the visit of Chinese President to Pakistan.

NO CORRUPTION CASE AGAINST PML-N

LEADERS: ABBASI

APP adds: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Sunday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had served the people with devotion during its five years tenure and launched many development projects across the country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, without any discrimination.

Addressing a public gathering in Kallar Syedan, he said the PML-N was an experienced political party, which had ability to solve the problems of people.

He said the PML-N had taken measures for the better future of the country during its last government. It had resolved major problems of the country, including power shortage, terrorism, restoration of peace in Karachi, strengthening national economy and provision of modern transport facility to the people. Abbasi said the PML-N would win the upcoming general election with majority due to its government's performance as there was not a single corruption case registered against the party leadership.

He said democracy was the only solution for resolving the national problems and all political parties should play their role in strengthening the democratic system. The people would decide on the election day that who would rule the country, he added. He said the PML-N had always put the country on the path of development whenever it came into power. He urged the people to vote that political party during next general elections who had worked for their betterment.